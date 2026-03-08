President Droupadi Murmu expresses displeasure over ‘breach of protocol’ during Bengal visit, MHA seeks report from state

A day after President Droupadi Murmu expressed her disappointment for not being accorded a formal welcome by West Bengal chief minister and other ministers, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan sought a detailed report from West Bengal chief secretary over alleged lapses when the President visited the state for the 9th International Santhal Conference on Saturday.
A source said Mohan has asked West Bengal Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty to share the details of all the arrangements made by the administration for President Murmu. “The report has been sought by 5 pm on Sunday,” according to a senior government source.
The source also said the Centre has cited possible violations of the ‘Blue Book’ – the manual that prescribes security and protocol arrangements for visits by the President, Prime Minister, and other VIP dignitaries. The alleged lapses pertain to protocol, route safety, and venue management during the President’s participation in the International Santhal Conference.
The incident sparked a controversy, with the Opposition BJP and the Congress hitting out at the chief minister.
During her address at the event, President Murmu openly expressed disappointment that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other state ministers did not give her a formal reception upon arrival.
She also said the venue for the program was shifted by the administration, and many Santhals were allegedly stopped from attending. The program was initially supposed to be held in Bidhannagar under Phansidewa block in Darjeeling district, but the administration shifted the venue to Gosainpur in Siliguri.
During her address, President Murmu said, “I can see from here, many Santhals are moving away. I think someone is stopping them… People don’t want Santhals to be united, Santhals to be educated, Santhals to be strengthened.”
