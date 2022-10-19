President accepts former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam’s resignation

President of India Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Delhi government’s former social welfare minister, Rajendra Pal Gautam, with immediate effect. Gautam had resigned earlier this month after his involvement in a “conversion” event was highlighted by BJP leaders.

The BJP had alleged that anti-Hindu statements were made at the event, where thousands of people converted to Buddhism.

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ gazette notification read, “President is pleased to accept, on the advice of the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the resignation of Shri Rajendra Pal Gautam, a Minister in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with immediate effect.”

Gautam, who was the Social Welfare, SC/ST/OBC and Minorities minister, put in his resignation papers on October 9. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted his resignation the next day and sent it to the L-G for his approval, who then forwarded it to the president for final approval.

Blaming the BJP for the controversy, Gautam said in his resignation letter that he had not insulted Hindu gods and goddesses and only repeated the vows taken by BR Ambedkar when he converted to Buddhism. He also said in his letter that he was part of the event in his personal capacity and thanked AAP chief Kejriwal for his support, and that he was resigning to shield AAP and Kejriwal from attacks.