scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

President accepts former Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam’s resignation

The BJP had alleged that anti-Hindu statements were made at the event, where thousands of people converted to Buddhism.

Gautam, who was the Social Welfare, SC/ST/OBC and Minorities minister, put in his resignation papers on October 9. (PTI File)

President of India Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Delhi government’s former social welfare minister, Rajendra Pal Gautam, with immediate effect. Gautam had resigned earlier this month after his involvement in a “conversion” event was highlighted by BJP leaders.

The BJP had alleged that anti-Hindu statements were made at the event, where thousands of people converted to Buddhism.

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ gazette notification read, “President is pleased to accept, on the advice of the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the resignation of Shri Rajendra Pal Gautam, a Minister in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with immediate effect.”

Gautam, who was the Social Welfare, SC/ST/OBC and Minorities minister, put in his resignation papers on October 9. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepted his resignation the next day and sent it to the L-G for his approval, who then forwarded it to the president for final approval.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Compulsory Voting’ or ‘Mu...Premium
UPSC Key-October 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Compulsory Voting’ or ‘Mu...
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...Premium
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
More from Delhi

Blaming the BJP for the controversy, Gautam said in his resignation letter that he had not insulted Hindu gods and goddesses and only repeated the vows taken by BR Ambedkar when he converted to Buddhism. He also said in his letter that he was part of the event in his personal capacity and thanked AAP chief Kejriwal for his support, and that he was resigning to shield AAP and Kejriwal from attacks.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-10-2022 at 05:32:13 am
Next Story

Unnao: Student not allowed to take exam over fee, school may lose recognition

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement