Prerna Singh to be Congress’s face in North Delhi civic body after Goel’s exit

The Congress Party has appointed councillor Prerna Singh as the party’s face in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation area as veteran leader Mukesh Goel left the post to join the Aam Aadmi Party.

Singh, 36, is a two-time councillor from the Anand Parbat area and has also been the spokesperson of the party. With not even six months to go for the civic body polls and several senior leaders leaving party, Singh’s role would be to unite everyone to prevent any further defections, a senior Congress leader said.

Singh’s predecessor Goel, who is a corporator from Sarai Pipal Thala, had served as a municipal councillor for 25 years. He was also the chairman of the standing committee of the corporation.

The elections to Municipal Corporation of Delhi are scheduled to be held in April next year.