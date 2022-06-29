Preparation to raze Noida’s Supertech twin towers ‘95% complete’

Preparation to bring down the Supertech twin towers in Noida has entered its final stage. The demolition of the towers, located in Sector 93A, was initially supposed to take place on May 22. The Supreme Court had, on August 30 last year, directed the demolition of the towers Apex and Ceyane in Supertech’s Emerald Court for violating the minimum distance requirement between the two buildings.

On May 17, the apex court extended the demolition date, and fixed it on August 21, with a cushion period that ends on August 28. Edifice Engineering, a Mumbai-based firm, is overseeing the demolition process.

“The process is nearly 95% complete. The buildings are ready for the demolition process. What is left is the implementation of surrounding safety features, which includes putting containers in Emerald Court’s basement and filling the basement with debris, and safeguarding the gas pipelines,” a source said.

These ancillary steps will take around 15 days, and by the first week of August the buildings will be charged with explosives, the source added.

As per sources, buildings in the Emerald Court and ATS Village Apartments, which are in the vicinity of the demolition area, have been inspected and photographed for cracks and other deficiencies. These include three wings of the Emerald Court and four wings of the ATS village. The structural inspection has been outsourced by Edifice Engineering to a company based in Kochi. Edifice Engineering will submit the visual inspection report by June 30.

The firm has already submitted an ‘environment impact plan’ to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board and will be submitting a ‘debris management plan’ by June 30, the source said.

The Noida Authority had instructed the firm to submit a report on vibration occurring due to the test blast to the Central Building Research Institute (CBIR) and GAIL Ltd by June 20, which is also due. The report will also be submitted in the coming days, the source added.