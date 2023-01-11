Premium inter-city bus service by Delhi govt soon

Delhi will soon see its own intercity premium bus service, with the Delhi Transport Corporation giving in-principal approval to run these buses in NCR.

“The DTC had been planning to introduce high-quality premium buses on longer routes. The board approved it to be implemented on NCR routes under 200 km which may include electric or CNG buses. DTC will be operating Bharat Stage VI buses for routes covering more than 200 km. All the buses will be equipped with facilities, including CCTV, GPS, and panic buttons, providing convenient and safer travel for long-distance commuters,” the Delhi government said in a statement.

The board decided to provide free charging facilities for electric two-wheelers in DTC depots.

“Employees will be able to avail of loans from financial institutes empanelled by Delhi Financial Corporation(DFC) as per the provision of the Delhi EV policy 2020… The two-wheeler segment has been one of the priority segments of the Delhi EV policy. The Delhi government is already providing a purchase incentive of Rs 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity with a maximum incentive of Rs 30,000 per vehicle (two-wheeler). The DTC has a workforce of nearly 38,000 across the city working at the depots and corporate office. A survey was conducted among the employees of DTC which found that 45% of the staff were using two-wheelers to reach the office. As range anxiety has been one of the major challenges for an individual while buying an electric vehicle, free charging facilities at the office and DTC bus depots will provide a boost for employees using electric vehicles,” the statement said.