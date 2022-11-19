Premature to provide any single theory, say cops on Shraddha Walkar case

In a status note on the Shraddha Walkar murder case, the Delhi Police said “each uttering of the accused, Aaftab Poonawala, is being assessed upon the crucible of admissible evidentiary value”.

Aaftab was arrested last week for allegedly killing Shraddha at their rented home in the Chhattarpur Pahadi area on May 18, three days after they moved into the flat. Police said he “tried misleading interrogators by claiming” that Shraddha “had severed her relationship with him and had left their live-in rented accommodation”.

The matter came to light after Shraddha’s father approached the Mumbai Police in October to file a missing person complaint. Aaftab is accused of allegedly strangling her and chopping her body into multiple pieces before dumping them.

“Multiple teams are camping outstation to recreate the lives of accused and (the victim) together; similarly, multiple teams are carrying out search operations to recover the missing skeletal parts. Several inter-disciplinary teams are working round the clock for documenting, finding discrepancies and further refining versions and the motives being put forth by the accused,” the note said.

“At this juncture, it will be premature to provide any single theory which can stand the test of judicial scrutiny; thus, open- minded and open-ended investigation, with the best professionals of Delhi Police, is being carried out in right earnest,” it said.

The police note said the couple’s rented accommodation (place of offence) has been closely inspected by the crime team and experts from FSL, Rohini, and multiple exhibits have been seized. “Following up on the disclosures, combing operations have been carried out at various places, including some forest areas, from where severed bones have been seized. To ascertain the bones belong to (the woman), blood samples of the father and brother have been collected for DNA analysis,” police said.

“To find out if any incriminating evidence resides in the seized digital devices seized from the place of offence, the same have also been sent for forensic retrieval of data,” they said.

Police have also formed multiple teams to visit Gurgaon, Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in connection with the investigation. Officers said the teams will look for evidence that they haven’t been able to recover from Delhi and will also question Shraddha’s friends.

In Gurgaon, the Delhi Police went to the call centre in Cyber Hub where Aaftab had taken up a job after Walkar’s death, and questioned staff. As reported by The Indian Express, Aaftab was sent a termination notice by the call centre around the time of his arrest.

Police also conducted searches nearby and recovered evidence that was then wrapped in a black bag. Investigators refused to comment on its contents. Another team went to Mumbai and is questioning the couple’s friends, colleagues and other associates.

The couple, whose parents were opposed to their relationship, left Mumbai in March-April and went to Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for a vacation before arriving in Delhi. Police say they will question hotel owners and staffers where the couple stayed to piece together their journey.

Police look into chats attributed to Walkar

Police will also be looking into purported WhatsApp chats from 2020-21 between Shraddha and her friends that have surfaced online. Officers have also been asked to retrieve deleted data from both Shraddha’s and Aaftab’s social media accounts.

The screenshots purportedly suggest Shraddha was in an abusive relationship and had sought help. In one of the chats, she purportedly says: “So yesterday everything got sorted after going to his parent’s house. He’s moving out today. And I won’t be able to make it today because from all the beating yesterday I guess my bp is low and my body hurts. Energy nahi bachi hai bed se uthne ki. Also I need to make sure he moves out today.”

In the purported chat, from November 2020, the friend replies: “Don’t be scared, we all r with u.” The two also discuss an alternate place for Shraddha to stay, and the possibility of going to the police.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court has ordered the Rohini FSL to conduct a narco-analysis test on Aaftab within five days and not use any third-degree measures. Metro-politan Magistrate Vijayshree Rathore passed the order on the test after the accused consented for the same. “FSL, Rohini, is directed to allow the IO for conducting a narco analysis test of the accused within five days from today. The IO is further directed not to use any other third-degree measures. MLC be prepared as per rules,” the court said.

The legal aid counsel who appeared for the accused said, “The accused will be taken to the Rohini lab for the test in the coming two days.”