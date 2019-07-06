Pregnant woman killed in Gurgaon hit-and-run

A 21-year-old pregnant woman, who was on her way to the hospital after going into labour, died when the motorcycle she was travelling on was knocked down by a car near Gurgaon’s Dhunela village early Thursday morning.

The woman’s husband, Taskdeen, who was also on the bike, suffered serious injuries while her brother-in-law, who rode the bike, escaped with minor injuries. “The complainant (her husband) stated that after his wife Gulaab Shah experienced labour pains, he and his brother helped her get onto his motorcycle and started driving towards General Hospital in Sohna… As they reached near Dhunela village, a speeding car hit them from behind, before it raced ahead and crashed into a wall,” said ASI Vinod Kumar, the investigating officer in the case. The car driver fled after abandoning the vehicle.

Both Taskdeen and his wife were thrown off the bike due to the impact. They were rushed to the Government Hospital in Sohna, from where they were referred to Government Hospital in Gurgaon. “During treatment, the woman and the child she was carrying both died,” said the IO.

Police have registered a case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death by negligence), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees).

Speaking to The Indian Express, Taskdeen said, “We had got married around a year ago, and our families were excited about the baby. I was concerned when we left home Thursday, as anyone would be… But I never imagined I would be returning home like this, without my wife and my child.”

“The driver of the speeding car abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot. The car has been seized and investigations are being conducted to nab him,” said ASI Kumar.