Pregnant woman set on fire, she blames husband; police say FIR filed

A 26-year-old woman, who is seven months pregnant, was allegedly set on fire by her husband outside their home in Outer Delhi’s Bawana.

Initially, the woman allegedly told the investigating officer that it was an accident due to a bonfire in the house and no case was registered. Later, she revealed to police and SDM that her husband was allegedly harassing her and set her on fire during a fight.

The woman suffered 20-30% burn injuries on both hands, legs, face and chest and is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

Police said the husband has been booked under sections of attempted murder and cruelty against woman (by husband) but is yet to be arrested.

According to police, a PCR call about the incident was made around 10 am from Bawana. DCP (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla said staff rushed to BSA hospital where the woman was first taken.

“Initially, she told us the family was sitting near a bonfire due to the cold weather. As the fire was going out, one of the family members poured thinner. But the flames got ‘intense’ and the woman sustained burns. We also recorded her video statement,” the DCP said.

The woman was then shifted to Safdarjung. Police said her husband also suffered minor injuries on his legs and left hand and is also at the same hospital.

Police sources said the woman later revealed that she was allegedly harassed by her husband and lied initially due to “pressure” from her in-laws.

The DCP said, “The woman’s brother also came and alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws. The couple got married in August 2022. The woman has now stated that her husband is the culprit. No allegations have been made against in-laws yet. She told the executive magistrate about the incident and the fight with husband. We are now proceeding accordingly and are registering a case,” added the DCP.

Meanwhile, the woman’s brother also approached the Delhi Commission for Women alleging that the couple often fought over money. The brother alleged that the husband allegedly set the woman on fire after pouring thinner on her. When locals and neighbours saw him, he panicked and tried to douse the fire but got burnt himself, he alleged.

Visuals from the hospital show the woman covered in bandages from head to toe. Doctors said she and her baby are critical.