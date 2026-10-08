Pregnant woman, 2 children among 3 killed as building collapses in Delhi

The collapse took place near the Idgah Machhli Mandi area. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

A pregnant woman and two children were killed and eight people, including a three-year-old, injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Northeast Delhi’s New Seemapuri on Wednesday afternoon, trapping people under the rubble. On Tuesday, when Delhi experienced earthquake tremors in the evening, the building had developed cracks, officials said.

Within minutes of the collapse, residents started pulling people out of the rubble and took them to hospitals.

Among those who rushed between the collapse site and hospitals looking for their loved ones was Reshma (24). She was looking for her younger sister Gulfisha (22), who was four months pregnant.

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Gulfisha had been walking through E Block with her four-year-old daughter Zoya when the building came crashing down around 3.10 pm.