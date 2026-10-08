Pregnant woman, 2 children among 3 killed as building collapses in Delhi

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A pregnant woman and two children were killed and eight people, including a three-year-old, injured after a four-storey building collapsed in Northeast Delhi’s New Seemapuri on Wednesday afternoon, trapping people under the rubble. On Tuesday, when Delhi experienced earthquake tremors in the evening, the building had developed cracks, officials said.
Within minutes of the collapse, residents started pulling people out of the rubble and took them to hospitals.
Among those who rushed between the collapse site and hospitals looking for their loved ones was Reshma (24). She was looking for her younger sister Gulfisha (22), who was four months pregnant.
Gulfisha had been walking through E Block with her four-year-old daughter Zoya when the building came crashing down around 3.10 pm.
Her father received a call from Gulfisha after the collapse. “She told him she was stuck under rocks. And she can’t breathe,” Reshma said.
Reshma rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital after being told that Gulfisha had been taken there. “At the hospital, they say she is here (at the collapse site). I came back,” she said.
Gulfisha was later identified as the pregnant woman who died. The identity of the two deceased children, one of whom is 12-years-old, had not been established by Wednesday evening. Zoya was among those initially feared trapped.
Another one trapped was Hazra Khatun (42). She had been taking a walk near the building when it collapsed.
“She was just taking a walk here. Then I heard that a building had collapsed. When she didn’t return, I came here,” Haseena, her daughter, said.
The collapse took place near the Idgah Machhli Mandi area. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
“The building measured 225 sq ft. Some people have been rescued and sent to hospitals, but we suspect that two to three people are still trapped under the debris. They are talking… rescue operation is underway,” DCP R P Meena said.
In a statement, the MCD described the structure as a ground-plus-three-floor building located in a jhuggi jhopri area on about 25 square yards of DUSIB land. It said the building was around 20-25 years old and occupied.
The building stood next to the mosque in the densely packed locality. The boundary wall of the mosque also collapsed in the impact, while walls of an adjoining building were damaged, the MCD added. Officials said demolition work was being carried out in the adjoining building.
Three- and four-storey structures surround the mosque on three sides, leaving little open space. Much of the debris fell inside the mosque compound, said local residents.
The building was owned by Anwar. His family members who stayed on the first three floors included his wife Salma (50)’; son Rehman (28) and wife Sakeena; his daughters Nushrat and Ameena; as well as Nushrat’s three-year-old son Abdaan. While Anwar, Ameena and Rehman’s wife were not at home when the building collapsed, Nushrat is stuck under the debris, officials said.
A tenant, also named Sakeena (35), lived on the upper floor, according to relatives.
Ameena said the family had moved into the house around four months ago. “My father has a junk shop on the ground floor, while my brother has another shop in a lane almost half a kilometre away. All of them were inside the house when it collapsed,” she said.
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