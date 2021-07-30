‘Predators instead of protectors’: Delhi Court to police in raid case

A Delhi court, while hearing a case related to a late-night raid conducted at a house in Northeast Delhi’s New Jafrabad, said police “appeared to have become predators instead of being protectors”.

The court had questioned police over the raid in April to apprehend a wanted criminal and his friend. The accused were allegedly involved in a shooting incident in March.

The raiding team reached the house of one Anwar Khan. Police said he abused the raiding team and attacked a head constable and constable-rank officer, before injuring himself with a blade. Khan was not an accused in the shooting case but was arrested for allegedly attacking the police team.

In an order dated April 30, Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Ravinder Bedi had said the police reply to Khan’s bail application leaves “many questions unanswered” about the alleged raid.

When the court posed questions to the police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Harshvardhan submitted that “this court is unfair in respect of its comments alleging the raid as illegal and the comments made in the order… as to the nature of the alleged raid”.

Following the submission, ASJ Bedi said: “The raiding team consisted of police personnel and it was expected of the police personnel to do their duties to uphold the law. But far from performing their duty, they appeared to have become predators instead of being protector.”

The court had perused multiple replies filed by DCP (South) but was unsatisfied with the reports. On July 28, ASJ Bedi again came down on the report filed by the DCP (South) as “no response or clarifications” were filed by him.

ASJ Bedi said that “despite various orders of this court, it seems the higher authorities up to the level of DCP are showing a callous and careless attitude to the judicial orders of the court”.

The court asked police to explain the basis of suspicion on which the raid was conducted, why none of the police officials were in uniform, and why it was not captured on video.

ASJ Bedi said, “The report filed by DCP is silent… The inexplicability of police of the alleged raid conducted at the house of applicant and injuries inflicted upon him makes the entire raid suspicious, particularly when the raiding team could not get anything from the applicant, nor the complicity of the applicant with other criminals.”