Precaution doses constitute 50% of Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi, uptake among children drops

As Delhi reached saturation on Covid-19 vaccination across age groups, excluding children of the age group 12-14, precaution doses continue to be the most commonly administered at vaccination centres in the capital. Of the 29,257 doses given across Delhi on Tuesday, 14,889 or 50 per cent were precaution doses, as per data from the government’s CoWIN portal.

For the first time, the number of precaution doses crossed all other categories during the second week of May after the doses were made free by the Delhi government for all age groups. Even as the precaution doses increased by around 40,000 a week at present from around 20,000 at the beginning of April, the rise is offset by the declining number of total doses given in the capital.

The single-day peak of Covid-19 vaccination in May stands at 51,863. In comparison, the peak touched 83,299 last month, which was driven mainly by the vaccination of children aged 12-14. This has gone down in the current month, with only 5,719 shots of the total 29,257 doses administered on Tuesday for children in this age group, according to the data.

A district official said: “There are still many more children who need to be vaccinated. Vaccination uptake has been good in the government schools with many having received their second dose as well. The private schools, on the other hand, have not been requesting the camps where our vaccinators go and immunise the children in schools.”

To add to it, most centres in government dispensaries stop vaccination by 1-2 pm, just at the time when children return from schools. To ensure that children do get the option of taking the shot outside the schools, many districts have arranged for centres that run till 5 pm.

In addition, the Corbevax vaccine that is being administered to children between the ages of 12 to 14 years under the government programme has also slashed its prices for private centres. The cost to the consumer would be Rs 400 per dose instead of Rs 990, the company announced earlier this week.