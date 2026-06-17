Pre-wedding party, stolen keys, Rs 3 crore theft: Inside Tanishq showroom heist

On the night of June 11, Tanishq showroom employee Nitin Verma threw a party for his colleagues to celebrate his ‘upcoming marriage’. The 24-year-old plied the guests with alcohol, especially cashier Gautam Raj, the employee responsible for the showroom keys. Playing the good host, he dropped Gautam off at home and allegedly stole the keys from his bag.

At 7 am the next day, Nitin and an associate used the keys to enter the showroom in Ghaziabad’s Kavi Nagar and allegedly made off with jewellery and cash worth more than Rs 3 crore.

This, police said, is how Nitin and his associates pulled off the high-profile theft. Police claimed to have cracked the case within days, arresting Nitin; a woman accomplice, Kajal; who police said was his girlfriend, and his father, Sanjay Verma (52).