Pre-monsoon showers bring Delhi’s air quality to ‘satisfactory level’ — AQI of 83 for first time in a year

Women walk past a puddle of water at Rajpath after a short spell of rain in New Delhi on Thursday, June 28, 2018. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Women walk past a puddle of water at Rajpath after a short spell of rain in New Delhi on Thursday, June 28, 2018. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Pre-monsoon showers in New Delhi have resulted in “satisfactory” air quality for the first time in nearly a year, reported news wire PTI. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 83 today. The southwest monsoon, which arrived in Kerala on May 29, is expected to finally hit the capital city on Friday. Delhiites have been experiencing scorching heat, with temperatures touching nearly 45 degrees Celsius this season.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the last time the air quality was this clean was in August 2017.

Delhi may even witness “good” air quality, according to a scientist at the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) institute. “The air quality will further improve tomorrow and in the coming days. The monsoon winds cleaned the dusty air and brought the air quality to satisfactory level,” Gufran Beig was quoted as saying by PTI.

Air quality is categorised as ‘good’ (between 0-50), ‘satisfactory’ (51-100), ‘moderate’ (101-200), ‘poor’ (201-300), ‘very poor’ (301-400) and ‘severe’ (401-500).

The minimum temperature on Friday was recorded at 27.9 degrees Celsius while the maximum is expected to touch 36 degrees Celsius. More rain is likely this evening. “The skies will remain cloudy and there is a possibility of thundershowers in various areas of the city later in the day,” an official from IMD said, reported PTI.

