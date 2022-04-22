Prayers and political visits mark Friday in riot-hit Jahangirpuri

Days after violence broke out in Jahangirpuri, Friday prayers were held peacefully, amid heavy police presence. Residents said they were advised to avoid large gatherings.

Around 11 am Friday, imams and other leaders at three mosques in the B and C blocks announced that men are allowed to come for prayers, but not those below 18.

Residents reached the mosques around 1.15 pm, and prayers were held in groups.

Amjad Ali Khan, imam at a local mosque, said, “There’s peace now. We were all worried but jumma namaz went well. We asked residents to come in two groups. Some of them were anxious but we assured them that we have police with us. We hope everything goes back to normal – Eid is coming and we want to celebrate without fear.”

Work, too, resumed in the locality. Shah Rukh (22), a carpenter, said, “My mother is worried but I can’t sit at home, I will go to work. Police question us when we step out; it is difficult to even buy milk. But things will get better soon, my Hindu friends also support me.”

Iqbal, who owns a chicken shop, said, “ I will sell to anyone who comes. We were at home when all this happened and have nothing to do with the violence.”

The mosque where an exterior gate was torn down during the MCD demolition drive also held prayers. One of the religious leaders there said, “All prayers will be held in batches under police presence.”

Aman, 19, a resident, said, “I stood near the mosque at the time of the prayers. They are my brothers, I will ensure everything is safe during Eid.”

Dependra Pathak, Special CP (Law and Order), said, “We will barricade for a few days till the situation improves. We are keeping a strict check with CCTVs and are in touch with both communities to maintain peace.”

During the day, leaders from Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Hindu Raksha Dal, Samajwadi Party and CPI were stopped at the main chowk. Kapil Khanna, the VHP Delhi president, said, “We are here to help families who were victims of stone-pelting.”

D Raja, the CPI general secretary, along with members of his party sat on the road protesting against the police. “We want to visit all families. Why are police stopping us? The BJP, their police and MCD have destroyed lives here. One should take some accountability for that.”

Shafiqur Rahman from the Samajwadi Party said he was “here to support everyone who was victimised by bulldozers”.