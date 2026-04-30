Pravesh Wahi elected as Delhi’s new Mayor, lists reclaiming landfill sites among top priorities

The BJP on Wednesday got yet another shot in the arm as party’s councillor from Rohini East, Pravesh Wahi, was elected as the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and party’s councillor from Anand Vihar, Monika Pant, was elected as the Deputy Mayor. The BJP secured the posts after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had earlier said that it would not file any nominations for the mayoral polls.

Wahi was previously serving as the Leader of the House in the civic body, and is a councillor from Ward No. 53 (Rohini East). He got 156 votes and defeated the Congress candidate Hazi Zaraf by a margin of 147 votes. While a total of 165 votes were cast, the Congress leader secured only 9 votes.

Wahi has held several key positions previously, including the Chairman of the Standing Committee in the erstwhile North Delhi Municipal Corporation from 2016 to 2017.

As the results were announced, Wahi said, “The image of the city was not really great in the past years, but after BJP came to power, it has improved.”

Stating his priorities, Wahi said that efforts will be made to mitigate sanitation issues of the Capital. “The Delhi government is extending full support to the MCD, and with better coordination, more facilities will be provided to the citizens. New advanced machines will be procured at a cost of Rs 50 crore to improve sanitation, and strict action will be taken against concessionaires who fail to maintain cleanliness,” he said.

On the ongoing process to reclaim the landfill sites, he said that the work is going according to the timeline. “We’re aiming to clear Bhaslwa and Okhla sanitary landfill by December, and Ghazipur by 2027. I’ll be visiting sites myself to inspect and ensure that it is being followed,” he said.

While taking a dig at the Opposition, he said that everyone has an important role in running the House. “It is the duty of the Opposition also, as it plays an important role in governance. But they have many times disrupted the House,” he said.

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Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta congratulated the two leaders. “This victory is a win for the continuity of development in Delhi and an unwavering commitment to public service. Under your capable leadership, the municipal administration will gain new momentum in development works and will realise our shared resolve to make the lives of Delhi residents easier,” she wrote on X.

Jai Bhagwan Yadav, who was earlier the deputy mayor, from Begumpur and Manish Chadha from Paharganj were elected to the Standing Committee from the BJP, while AAP councillor Jalaj Chaudhary from Shalimar Bagh was also elected to the MCD panel. Yadav is now the Leader of the House.

Earlier, AAP controlled the mayoral post, with Mahesh Kumar Khinchi winning the election in November 2024 by just three votes, and in 2025 the post was held by BJP leader Raja Iqbal Singh until now.

Before the current mayoral polls, the party’s Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj had said in a statement that the move would allow the BJP to take charge of the civic body and help AAP “expose” the ruling party on governance. “Despite having power at all levels, the BJP has failed to bring about any change in Delhi. The BJP does not know how to perform. Only AAP knows how to work,” Bharadwaj said.

(With PTI)