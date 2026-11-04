FIR against Prashant Bhushan for sharing fake video of Russian foreign minister

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan for sharing an allegedly doctored video showing Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov purportedly criticising India for giving advice on the Russia-Ukraine War, an officer said.

The officer said that the video came into the notice of Delhi police officers when it was posted by an X handle called QuoteNews on Tuesday, stating that Bhushan had shared a doctored video.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs had fact-checked Bhushan’s tweet on Tuesday, calling the video fake, after Bhushan allegedly shared it from his X handle. He had shared it with the text, ”A tight slap by Russian Foreign Minister on India. What kind of advice was Jaishankar giving to India.”