FIR against Prashant Bhushan for sharing fake video of Russian foreign minister

The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan for sharing an allegedly doctored video showing Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov purportedly criticising India for giving advice on the Russia-Ukraine War, an officer said.
The officer said that the video came into the notice of Delhi police officers when it was posted by an X handle called QuoteNews on Tuesday, stating that Bhushan had shared a doctored video.
Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs had fact-checked Bhushan’s tweet on Tuesday, calling the video fake, after Bhushan allegedly shared it from his X handle. He had shared it with the text, ”A tight slap by Russian Foreign Minister on India. What kind of advice was Jaishankar giving to India.”
Police officers said that they found the video during a routine ‘cyber patrolling’ exercise, while scanning social media for the spread of misinformation. A case has been registered at the New Delhi range of the Special Cell under the Information Technology Act and other relevant sections of the BNS.
In the doctored video, the Russian foreign minister can purportedly be heard saying that India is just a trading partner for Russia.
“This commercial relationship doesn’t give India the right to interfere in our foreign policy or advise us on Russia, Ukraine or the United States. India is neither our ally nor a superpower,” he appears to be saying.
The video started doing the rounds after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Sergey Lavrov in Atlanta, on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Minister meeting on October 31. “Discussed the Ukraine conflict, Gulf situation and multilateral issues with FM Sergey Lavrov of Russia,” Jaishankar had stated in a post.