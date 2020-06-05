Doctor suicide case: Delhi court rejects interim bail plea of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal

Jarwal’s counsel, Ravi Drall prayed for a 45-day interim bail. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news) Jarwal’s counsel, Ravi Drall prayed for a 45-day interim bail. (Source: Twitter/ANI_news)

A Delhi court rejected the interim bail application of AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, who suspects that his wife and 11-month-old son may have been infected with the Coronavirus after his father-in-law passed away recently.

Jarwal is an accused in the suicide of a south Delhi based doctor. Dr Rajender Singh, 52, had committed suicide at his residence on April 18. Police have said a purported suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which he allegedly blamed Jarwal and his aide for “harassing” him and his family over his water supply business. In the purported note, he held them responsible for his death and accused Jarwal of extortion, police said.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal in his order wrote, “In any case, in these peculiar circumstances, when the family of the accused are under the shadow of Covid-19 and is under quarantine and his father-in-law had also suspected to have died from Covid-19 and the fact that the investigation is still in process, in these circumstances if the accused is released on interim bail, considering the dominant position of the accused, who is stated to be resident of the same locality as also of the local MLA, therefore chances of the accused influencing the witnesses cannot be ruled out”.

Jarwal’s counsel, Ravi Drall prayed for a 45-day interim bail. He told the court that the AAP MLA’s father-in-law passed away at LNJP hospital on June 3, and was suspected to have died of Covid. Since his wife and infant son were staying with the deceased Jarwal has an apprehension that they have Covid, and his presence was necessary for the funeral and to look after his old parents.

The police in their reply stated that the accused lived in a joint family and his two brothers can look after his parents and conduct the last rites.

