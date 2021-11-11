Doctor suicide case: Court frames charges against AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, his aide

A Delhi court Thursday framed charges of abetment of suicide against AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal and his aide Kapil Nagar in connection with the suicide of a South Delhi-based doctor.

Dr Rajender Singh (52) had committed suicide at his residence on April 18, 2020. Police said a purported suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which he allegedly blamed Jarwal and his aide for “harassing” him and his family over his water supply business. In the purported note, he held them responsible for his death and accused Jarwal of extortion, police said.

Additional Sessions Judge Geetanjali Goel framed charges under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 384 (punishment for extortion), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

Another accused, Harish, is discharged for the offence under sections 306 and 386 IPC but is liable to be charged prima facie for the offence under section 506 IPC.

The court said “there is enough material on record to prima facie show that the accused Prakash Jarwal and Kapil Nagar extorted the deceased Dr Rajinder by threatening to kill him and his family if he did not pay the money for plying his tankers with DJB”.

Jarwal’s lawyer had submitted that the entire complaint was made on the basis of “observations made in the diary of the deceased and that the complainant himself was not a witness to the demand or extortion of money”. He stated that the “deceased was pressured to pay money to Jarwal and there was nothing to show that Prakash Jarwal himself had demanded money”.

Both the accused persons have pleaded not guilty.