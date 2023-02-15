Pragati Maidan slum demolition stayed by Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court Tuesday ordered a stay on a demolition activity by the Public Works Department at a slum at Bhairon Marg near Pragati Maidan, asking the state government authorities and the Centre to file a report.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh observed that there was no clarity about whether slum cluster Janta Camp near gate 1 Pragati Maidan was covered under Delhi government’s 2015 rehabilitation policy. Justice Singh directed a meeting of the authorities concerned in the Chief Secretary, Delhi government’s office, including the PWD, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and Railways to arrive at a consensus, noting that there was no clarity about to whom the land belonged. The HC was informed that the demolition notice was issued on January 28.

“It is directed that a meeting be held in the Chief Secretary’s office where all departments concerned shall be present. Let a decision be taken and a report be placed on record. Until then, no demolition shall take place. Let the meeting be held… on February 16,” the HC directed listing the matter for February 20.

The residents of Janta Camp claimed that it was a notified cluster and hence residents ought to be rehabilitated as per applicable policy before any demolition takes place. The DUSIB claimed that land belonged to Railways, and it was pursuant to directions of Chief Secretary, that a decision was taken to shift the slum dwellers to a night shelter.

The Delhi government counsel submitted that the minister concerned had already directed that no action will be taken until the procedure for rehabilitation of residents is followed. The counsel for the Railways submitted that it had not ordered any demolition and a physical verification is required with respect to the status of the land’s ownership.

On February 1, The Indian Express first reported about the demolition.

Last month, the Delhi Chief Secretary had directed the PWD and the DUSIB to demolish the slum and shift residents to nearby shelter homes. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had asked the PWD not to go ahead with it. The G20 Summit, which is to be held at the Pragati Maidan.

On February 2, Delhi L-G V K Saxena said that nobody residing at a location related to infrastructure for G20 Summit should be removed in “a callous and inhuman manner” and without being provided the required assistance.

Justice Singh, in another matter pertaining to slums at Bhairon Marg, directed authorities to provide an alternative shelter home for the cows of a ‘gaushala’ located in the slums. The HC however clarified that the condition of maximum period of stay of three months shall not be applicable to the cows which are to be moved to the alternative bovine shelter. In this case the petitioner ‘Keshaw Sanyasi Gawo Shewasharam’, a registered trust running a cow shelter and temple at Bhairon Marg had challenged the PWD’s eviction notice of January 28 , which asked them to themselves demolish their structures within 15 days of receiving the notice.

The trust claimed it was involved in looking after old, ailing and abandoned cows in a gaushala which is situated upon the land in respect of which the notice was issued and the said notice was passed without giving any hearing to it. DUSIB on the other hand argued that the slum area is not among the notified clusters under the Delhi Slum Rehabilitation Policy.

As per the notice the residents would be sent to shelter homes in Dwarka or Geeta Colony where the maximum period of stay will be three months. Noting that unless jhuggi clusters are duly notified, stay on demolition is not feasible, HC thereafter directed, “considering that there are some cows which are in the premises of the petitioner, an alternate shelter home for the cows shall also be provided by the respondents within a week. Thereafter, the respondent authorities will give the petitioner a period of one week for moving to the shelter home,” the court said.