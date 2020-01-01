Pragati Maidan Metro station gets a new name

Pragati Maidan Metro station will now be called the Supreme Court Metro station. (File) Pragati Maidan Metro station will now be called the Supreme Court Metro station. (File)

Pragati Maidan Metro station will now be called the Supreme Court Metro station, the Delhi government’s naming committee decided Tuesday.

“The naming committee has decided to change the name of Pragati Maidan Metro Station. Delhi Metro will have to make the necessary changes, which would take around a month… The demand to change the name of the Metro Station on the Blue Line was raised by the Supreme Court in September 2019. The request to change the Mehrauli Badarpur Road to Acharya Shri Mahapragya was initiated be people nearby and various organisations,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

The government also decided to rename Mukarba Chowk and the flyover after Captain Vikram Batra, who died in action during the Kargil War. The Mehrauli-Badarpur Road will be called Acharya Sri Mahapragya Marg.

“Mukarba Chowk and its flyover have been renamed as Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra. Parents of the martyr had requested this so that people are inspired,” Sisodia said.

The Delhi government had constituted the naming committee in 2017.

