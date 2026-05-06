Delhi: After busting multiple deadlines, Bhairon Marg Underpass 5 likely to open in February next year

The 110-metre-long Underpass 5 was supposed to be completed and inaugurated along with the Pragati Maidan tunnel. (Express file photo)

After several missed deadlines and delays, the last leg of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor — Bhairon Marg Underpass 5 — which passes beneath an active railway line is likely to be completed by February next year.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said that the work on the stretch has been resumed and is going in full swing. “Work has gathered pace… We have also got an in-principle NOC from the Indian Railways. Trains are likely to be diverted for a few days so that the work is completed on time,” he said.

The 110-metre-long Underpass 5 was supposed to be completed and inaugurated along with the Pragati Maidan tunnel and other underpasses on this stretch as part of the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor redevelopment project. However, owing to an active railway line over the stretch and fluctuations in the Yamuna water level, it was delayed.