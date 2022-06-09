Pradhan: Books on President, PM offer insights on democracy, campuses should discuss them

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday urged heads of higher educational institutions to consider holding academic discussions based on books on President Ram Nath Kovind’s speeches and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two decades in public office.

Speaking at the launch of ‘The Republican Ethic (Vol 4)’, which contains selected speeches by Kovind in his fourth year in office, Pradhan said the books on Modi and Kovind offer many insights on democracy and rule of law in India.

Pradhan said: “Should our campuses not hold discussions on this topic? The PM has completed 20 years in public office. These two books, ‘Lokantra ki Swar (The Republican Ethic)’ and ‘Modi@20’, I expect…perhaps some people will agree, and some will also disagree, but this is democracy.”

‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ is a book funded by BlueCraft Digital Foundation and published by Rupa. It is an anthology of 21 articles by, among others, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, and shuttler PV Sindhu.

Pradhan said the two books contain observations on administrative practices. While he “cannot order” heads of higher education institutions, Pradhan said he hopes debates and discussions on these books will be held on campuses.

“Acknowledging the disagreements on this, I propose that the thoughts and ideas of the country’s President and PM be debated, discussed in the academic institutions. Let there be criticism also, because that will help bring improvements,” he said.

During the day, Pradhan also spoke at the second day of the Visitor’s Conference organised by the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He said the age of incremental change is past and higher educational institutes should target “exponential growth towards building future-ready workforce”.