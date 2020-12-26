Pracha moves court over search warrant

Following police searches at his office, advocate Mehmood Pracha moved a Delhi court seeking a clarification on the search warrant order issued by the Special Cell, alleging he was directed by the personnel to provide incriminating material against himself during the search. The search warrant issued on December 22 under Section 93 of the CrPC stated, “This is to authorise and require investigating officer of this case to search for the said incriminating documents and metadata of outbox of email ID… wherever they may be found whether in computer or in the office/premises… including outbox of email ID as well as other offices/premises where presence of such evidence are detected during the search/investigation, and, if found, to produce the same forthwith before this court.”

At the court, the IO was not present nor did he submit a reply. The court also did not receive in time the application submitted by the lawyers associated with Pracha to the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM).

He told The Indian Express, “Not only have we helped bail out Muslim people who have been accused in the riots, but we have… also got 22 RSS office bearers arrested and have proof of involvement of BJP leaders.”