scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Latest news

Mehmood Pracha moves court claiming Special Cell manipulated case files

Earlier this year, a raid at Pracha's office was undertaken by the police in connection with an FIR alleging that he had tutored a witness to initiate a false Delhi riots case.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
April 7, 2021 10:59:09 pm
Mehmood Pracha, Northeast Delhi riotsLawyer Mehmood Pracha. (Photo: Mehmood Pracha/ Facebook)

Advocate Mehmood Pracha Wednesday moved a Delhi court alleging that the Special Cell had manipulated case files in connection with a case related to raids conducted by the Delhi Police at his office, and sought preponement of hearing in the matter.

Pracha made the allegations following a clerical error in the court’s order in which he was asked to come at 4 pm, but the matter was taken up at 2 pm. Since he was not present in court, the matter was listed for further hearing on April 24.

The court also ordered police to supply Pracha with a copy of the FIR.

Click here for more

Earlier this year, a raid at Pracha’s office was undertaken by the police in connection with an FIR alleging that he had tutored a witness to initiate a false Delhi riots case.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 07: Latest News

Advertisement
x