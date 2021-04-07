Mehmood Pracha moves court claiming Special Cell manipulated case files

April 7, 2021 10:59:09 pm
Advocate Mehmood Pracha Wednesday moved a Delhi court alleging that the Special Cell had manipulated case files in connection with a case related to raids conducted by the Delhi Police at his office, and sought preponement of hearing in the matter.
Pracha made the allegations following a clerical error in the court’s order in which he was asked to come at 4 pm, but the matter was taken up at 2 pm. Since he was not present in court, the matter was listed for further hearing on April 24.
The court also ordered police to supply Pracha with a copy of the FIR.
Earlier this year, a raid at Pracha’s office was undertaken by the police in connection with an FIR alleging that he had tutored a witness to initiate a false Delhi riots case.
