On the run for three years, transnational narcotics operative Prabhdeep Singh extradited from Azerbaijan in 358-kg heroin case

Prabhdeep, also known as ‘Harry,’ was wanted in a high-profile Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case. (Express photo)

After remaining absconding for three years, transnational narcotics operative — Prabhdeep Singh — has been brought back from Baku, Azerbaijan by the Delhi Police Special Cell, in coordination with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), police said on Wednesday.

Prabhdeep, also known as ‘Harry,’ was wanted in a high-profile Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case involving the recovery of 358-kg of heroin and had absconded from India in 2023, officers said.

According to sources in the police, Prabhdeep was posted with a paramilitary force at the time when his name surfaced in the transnational drug syndicate.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Praveen Tripathi said Prabhdeep played a key role in handling the India-based operations of an international drug syndicate allegedly run by Turkey-based kingpin Navpreet Singh alias ‘Nav’. Navpreet is also Prabhdeep’s cousin, the DCP said.