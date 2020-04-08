PPEs in short supply, AIIMS lists reuse rules

As per present practice, PPEs are not to be reused. (Express photo by Partha Paul) As per present practice, PPEs are not to be reused. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

AIIMS Tuesday released guidelines for the reuse of PPE kits, citing a strain on resources in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Several healthcare professionals across the country have contracted the virus after coming in contact with patients who later tested positive.

Healthcare workers have also highlighted lack of PPEs, including full body suits, visors, goggles, masks, gloves and shoe covers.

“Existing CDC guidelines recommend a combination of approaches…, including minimising the number of individuals who need to use respiratory protection,…allowing extended and/or limited reuse of N95 respirators etc. Decontamination and reuse of PPEs may provide another solution,” the guidelines said.

As per present practice, PPEs are not to be reused.

“Currently, decontamination of PPEs for purposes of reuse is not recommended, primarily because of concerns that decontamination would degrade performance, especially of the respirator… However, given the uncertainties on the impact of decontamination on respirator performance, these should not be worn by healthcare workers when performing or present for an aerosol generating procedure. The methods available for disinfection are only considered as extraordinary…in the event of imminent shortage,” it states.

The protocol for decontamination of coveralls and N95 masks states that these be decontaminated using 11% hydrogen peroxide in a sealed room. For decontamination of face shields and goggles, guidelines suggest use of 0.5% sodium hypochlorite solution and 70% alcohol.

