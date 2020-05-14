PPE kits to cashless payments as salons in Gurgaon reopen doors

At Bella Madonna in Qutub Plaza. Express At Bella Madonna in Qutub Plaza. Express

PPE kits, disposable equipment, cashless payments and no magazines or newspapers at the reception — parlours across Gurgaon are getting used to a new world as they begin opening their doors to customers, with lockdown norms being eased across the district.

Several parlours told The Indian Express that the norm of walk-in customers has been stopped, with people only being allowed to come if they have appointments. This, owners and managers say, will help regulate the number of persons inside an establishment. While almost all salons are making customers as well as employees sanitise their hands before entering the salon, and have arranged for temperature checks at the door, some have even started providing personal protective equipment for their staff, typically seen in hospitals.

“We provided PPE kits to our staff to ensure they are not exposed to any infection. We have also disinfected the salon and are sanitising it repeatedly. In addition, we have switched to disposable items, including disposable towels, cutting sheet and disposable waxing kits,” said the manager at Advance Cut Unisex Salon in Sector 15.

At Bella Madonna in Qutub Plaza, customers walking in on Wednesday were greeted by staff members wearing either PPE or “aprons, gloves, masks and shoe covers”. Customers are also made to put on shoe covers.

“Our instruments are sanitised each time any service is done, and the station, including the glass, chairs, and table, is also sanitised each time a customer leaves. The floor is sanitised at regular intervals, along with window panes. We have also stopped keeping magazines at the salon, and have completely switched to disposables. In addition, we also ask customers to make cashless payments to ensure minimum contact,” said Manisha Yadav, the director at Bella Madonna, which has six branches across Gurgaon. Only the one at Qutub Plaza has re-opened so far.

The staff strength is down from around 20 to five-six. “A lot of our staffers stay in Delhi and are not able to come, but we also prefer to operate with minimal staff because we do not want a rush in the salon,” said Yadav.

At Barber Black Sheep, a kids salon in the city, owner Minal Kapoor said the establishment has resumed operations with three staff members instead of seven. “We are a kids salon. So we need to take more precautions. We are sanitising our premises every day, and all our staff members are wearing masks and gloves, which are changed after every customer. We are allowing only one client at a time,” said Kapoor.

“The footfall is naturally not the same as before, but people have been enquiring and coming. Almost 90% of our footfall is for mundans, because people usually get this done in April during Navratri.”

The precautions being followed are among many listed by the Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council in guidelines released a few days ago.

Precautions listed for clients include wearing a “disposable N-95/triple layered surgical face mask”, using “digital mode of payment to reduce the chance of contamination”, and ensuring the person rendering the service uses disposable towels, linen, and headbands.

Salons in Gurgaon had been allowed to open from May 4, with the district falling under the ‘orange’ zone as per the parameters set by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Since neighbouring Delhi falls in the ‘red’ zone, barbershops and salons are not allowed to open so far.

As per directions by the Gurgaon District Magistrate, these establishments have been permitted to remain operational only between 9 am and 3 pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

