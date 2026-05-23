Power outage stops Gurgaon Rapid Metro, commuters walk on tracks

Already facing hours-long power cuts over the week, many Gurgaon residents on Friday night were seen walking on Rapid Metro tracks after the services were stopped due to a power outage.

The outage was due to a fire that broke out at a 220-KVA power station at Sector 72. Videos of commuters walking on the track went viral on social media late night.

“Rapid Metro services were impacted for 25 minutes due to the fire that started around 8 pm. But a couple of hours later, power supply was slowly restored. The situation is normal now,” Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) spokesperson Sanjay Chugh said.

Residents across Gurgaon have been facing power cuts amid the sweltering summer heat, even as official supply logs claim nearly uninterrupted power supply.

Residents of ATS Tourmaline at Sector 109 (off Dwarka Expressway) said they have been facing severe power outages in the evening hours. “A major fault at the main switching station led to a complete power outage across multiple towers… Families, senior citizens, and even infants are left without fans or ventilation past midnight,” Mukul Uppal, a resident, claimed.

Residents of nearby M3M Woodshire attested to the frequent power cuts.

At Ardee City in Sector 52, residents requesting anonymity said multiple breakdowns in the feeder has been leading to scenarios of no power and water, as the motor cannot be run for hours on end.

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This comes even as official running hour data from the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) for May 20 claimed an almost uninterrupted power supply across the city’s urban feeders.

According to the latest official logs available for May 20, urban areas in Gurgaon-I and Gurgaon-II circles received 23 hours 37 minutes and 23 hours 48 minutes of supply, respectively, against a scheduled 24 hours. The industrial sector, similarly, recorded 23 hours 51 minutes of supply in Gurgaon-I and 23 hours 55 minutes in Gurgaon-II.

Gurgaon-I includes West and Old Gurgaon areas: Basai, Adarsh Nagar, and Arjun Nagar, Industrial Development Colony (IDC), Manesar (IMT), and Udyog Vihar; and the outskirts like Pataudi and Farukhnagar.

Gurgaon-II includes areas in the East such as the DLF areas, Sushant Lok, South City, Sector 31, Sector 56, Badshahpur, Golf Course Road (including Aralias and Magnolias), Golf Course Extension Road, and Sohna Road.

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Data indicates a wider deficit only in the rural domestic sectors scheduled for 24-hour supply, where Gurgaon-I recorded an average running time of 22 hours 30 minutes, and Gurgaon-II logged 21 hours 35 minutes.

Despite the utility’s data reflecting minor shortfalls in urban zones, the recurrent, multi-hour outages experienced by residents point to localised infrastructure struggling to maintain distribution.

These localised faults coincide with a steady year-on-year increase in power demand. Consumption data for May 20 shows that the two Gurgaon circles cumulatively consumed 508.52 lakh units (LUs) of electricity in a single day.

Gurgaon-II, which covers newer residential and commercial sectors, remains the heaviest load centre, consuming 315.14 LUs — a 4.20% jump from the previous day and a 2.59% increase compared to the exact same day in 2025. The bulk of this demand stems from urban domestic consumption, which accounted for 237.51 LUs in the circle.

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Similarly, Gurgaon-I recorded a total consumption of 193.38 LUs, driven heavily by an urban domestic load of 97.66 LUs and an industrial load of 70.66 LUs. This marks a 6.72% year-on-year increase from the 181.20 LUs consumed on May 20 last year.

At ATS Tourmaline, Uppal complained that even the power backup was failing. “Despite residents paying substantial maintenance and electricity backup charges, the diesel generator (DG) system has proven grossly inadequate. There is continuous power tripping every 5-10 minutes even with minimal load (fans or a single AC). The emergency helpline numbers are unreachable,” he claimed.

A DHBVN official said due to the high temperatures, faults are developing in the power lines, but these are being promptly addressed.