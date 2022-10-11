scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Power outage due to maintenance in Gurgaon tomorrow; check affected areas

Officials said a power shutdown has been planned at 66 kV sub-station at DLF Q Block in Gurgaon from 9.30 am till 1 pm on Wednesday.

In a statement, district administration officials said that due to the annual maintenance of transformers, 11kV feeders will be affected. (Express photo/Representational)

Power supply will be disrupted in parts of Gurgaon’s DLF phase 2 and DLF phase 3 Wednesday morning for three and a half hours.

Officials at the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) said the disruption was on account of the annual maintenance of transformers.

“Power supply in parts of DLF phase 2 and DLF phase 3 will be affected. 11 feeders shall be affected due to annual maintenance,” said an official of HVPNL.

Officials said a power shutdown has been planned at 66 kV sub-station at DLF Q Block in Gurgaon from 9.30 am till 1 pm on Wednesday.

In a statement, district administration officials said that due to the annual maintenance of transformers, 11kV feeders will be affected.

These include:

1. 11kV DLF Down town Block-3
2. 11kV SCPCorporate Park
3. 11kV DLF Down town Block-2
4. 11kV SCP DLF Phase 3
5. 11kV R.K.
6. 11kV GH Block
7. 11kV SCP Central Arcade
8. 11kV SCP Metro Walk
9. 11kV Iffco Chowk
10. 11kV Ataria & DLF R Block
11. 11kV Rencon

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 10:30:59 pm
