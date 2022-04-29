Power cut roster in Gurgaon, outages to last hours

Amid a power crisis across Haryana, with outages lasting for several hours, discom officials on Friday released a tentative roster of scheduled power cuts for the next few days in Gurgaon.

According to the tentative schedule, in urban areas under Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), the total cut duration would be 6.5 hours and for domestic supply areas, the total duration of power cuts would be at least 4 hours in a day. For industries, power would be cut for eight hours from 8 pm to 4 am.

The timings of the power cuts would be staggered. For urban areas under DHBVN, the tentative schedule of load shedding would be from 4 am to 5 am, 6 am to 7 am, 8.30 am to 9 am, 10 am to 12 noon and 3.30 pm to 5.30 pm. For rural domestic supply areas under DHBVN, power would be cut for an hour each four times in a day – from 1 am to 2 am, 4 am to 5 am, 8 am to 9 am and 11 pm to midnight.

A DHBVN official, requesting anonymity, said that due to increased demand and shortage of power in Haryana, the load shedding/power cut to different categories of consumers has to be done to maintain the grid discipline and grid frequency.

According to power department officials, Haryana’s demand has touched around 9,000 megawatts (MW) per day this week. Gurgaon’s peak demand on Thursday was around 1,650 MW. With a deficit in supply of over 20 per cent in Gurgaon, the city is likely to see several unscheduled outages. In the past week, long power outages have also hit industrial activity in the State.

“Across Haryana, there is a deficit of over 2,000 MW at present. In Gurgaon, the deficit in power supply is over 20 per cent, resulting in scheduled and unscheduled power cuts. As per this roster, the power cuts have been scheduled for the next few days. A meeting was held with the chief minister today on the issue. Measures are being taken to procure power from several resources and power crisis will be resolved soon,” said a DHBVN official.

The power crisis has been exacerbated by a rise in power demand owing to the intense heat wave, a coal supply crunch, and a dispute over rates with a private supplier due to rise in price of imported coal. Earlier this week, Haryana Power Minister Ranjit Singh had said the State would get about 1,500 MW additional power in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the day temperature crossed 45 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day on Friday in Gurgaon as the city recorded a maximum temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the city had recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius, which was the hottest April day ever, but Friday’s temperature has crossed the record. On Friday, Gurgaon recorded a minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.