Potholes, waterlogging: Rain takes Nehru Place from bad to worse

Broken pathways, waterlogged pockets and long traffic jams — Nehru Place, once among Delhi’s premier commercial centres, is grappling with a host of problems, thanks to official apathy and delayed development projects.

When The Indian Express visited the popular electronics market on Wednesday, dug up streets, construction waste and malba thrown on the roadside, and foul smelling rainwater were common sights. Market association members said it has been over eight months since construction work started on a skywalk, which has left roads narrower and caused perpetual traffic jams.

“It has been a year since the DDA dug up the area near Satyam cinema. This is a business hub and you have slowed down everything because of broken roads and traffic jams,” said Swaran Singh, general secretary of the All Delhi Computer Traders’ Association.

Outside the Nehru Place Market. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Outside the Nehru Place Market. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

“Inside the market complex, work is on to lay tiles and flooring, but because the exterior and periphery are so badly maintained, it affects the overall area,” said Singh, who also owns a shop in the area. “Vehicles are not supposed to be parked near buildings to ensure fire safety norms are followed but loading and unloading of goods happens here continuously.”

A skywalk, an amphitheatre, automated parking, exhibition halls, recreational areas, and dedicated vending zones were part of a massive Delhi Development Authority (DDA) facelift plan for Nehru Place. Among the largest markets for computers as well as fabrics, it has slipped in prominence due to neglect over the past two decades.

In fact, the pitiable state of the market hasn’t escaped the High Court’s attention either. Last October, the HC said the condition of the market is “like a slum” and observed that people have a right for free access to market areas and demand a clean, hygienic and safe environment there. The court had said we talk of developing Delhi into a city like London or any other big city in another decade but “how will we achieve that”. “Where is the planning? What happens to the planning aspect,” it added.

It was also critical of the haphazard proliferation of vendors in the area. Vendors could still be seen in large numbers in complex.

Nirala, a vendor at the busy market, said rain makes the situation worse. “Since roads are broken, the malba mixes with garbage and it smells. During the evening, traffic jams last hours.”

Adesh Gupta, a confectionary shop owner, said, “It’s been a decade, but things are the same. Inside the complex, there has been some work of tiles being fixed, but the outer area is still the same… garbage mixed with mud. Water accumulates everywhere when it rains.”

Constructed in the late 1970s, the market facelift plan was undertaken after constant complaints of badly maintained piazzas, broken staircases, poor illumination, and lack of parking space, but little has changed on the ground.

Near the telephone exchange, re-laying of pipelines was being done. “It is a routine thing here, sometimes one road is dug and sometimes another. This re-laying of pipe has been going on for two months… there is so much dust pollution as a result,” said a security guard posted in the area.

A DDA official said: “The damaged portion on the road has been temporarily fixed. Restoration and recarpeting of the road from EROS Hotel to Kalkaji Temple T Point has been awarded to an agency and work has started; it will be completed in a month. A portion has been barricaded, near Nehru Place Metro station to the plaza near Satyam Cinema, for the skywalk construction. This will be restored after work is done.”