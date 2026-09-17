427 new posts, day-to-day hearings: Delhi’s push to clear backlog in trial courts

With pendency in Delhi’s trial courts rising by around one lakh cases every year, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday approved the creation of 427 ancillary posts for 53 fast track special courts (FTSCs) across the Capital, as part of efforts to expand judicial capacity and speed up trials.
The new posts include 58 readers, 116 stenographers and 116 ahlmads, among others, and are expected to cost the government Rs 37 crore.
With over 20,000 criminal cases listed before Delhi’s trial courts each day, the government also said existing vacancies will be filled on priority.
Earlier, posts for 53 judges had been created for the FTSCs with the LG’s approval. The additional staff is expected to enable the courts to function effectively.
There are just over 740 judges in Delhi’s trial courts, a number that has remained stagnant since 2015. Each judge handles an average of more than 2,100 cases. Court staff, meanwhile, are operating at around 80% of sanctioned strength, which hasn’t been revised in close to two decades. More than 1,700 posts of court staff are lying vacant against a sanctioned strength of 8,575.
Bail hearings
While the Delhi government is building new courts and creating additional posts, there is some internal change underway as well.
Trial courts are now directing accused persons seeking bail to file affidavits containing relevant details before arguments are heard to expedite proceedings and to maintain “transparency”. The affidavit will include case details, status of the trial and criminal antecedents, among others.
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A Delhi High Court circular dated March 19, displayed outside multiple trial courtrooms, states: “Every petitioner or applicant seeking bail, at any stage of proceedings, shall disclose all material particulars, including criminal antecedents and the existence of any coercive processes such as issuance of non-bailable warrants, declared as a proclaimed offender, or similar proceedings, duly supported by an affidavit.”
The circular has been issued in the backdrop of a February 11 HC order that framed directions for filing the affidavits.
The affidavit is required to include the FIR number and date, police station, sections invoked, maximum punishment prescribed, date of arrest, period of custody undergone, stage of proceedings, number of witnesses cited in the chargesheet and examined, and details of other FIRs, including whether they are pending, ended in acquittal or resulted in conviction.
Judges have increasingly begun directing accused persons to file these affidavits before hearing bail arguments.
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Day-to-day trials
Another change has been the focus on ensuring day-to-day trials.
A circular issued last year has directed judicial officers to ensure proceedings are held expeditiously. “…When the stage of examination of witnesses starts, such examination shall be continued from day-to-day until all the witnesses in attendance have been examined, except for special reasons to be recorded in writing,” it said.
The circular had stated that when witnesses are in attendance, “no adjournment or postponement shall be granted without examining them”, except for special reasons recorded in writing. Also, courts should not grant adjournments to suit an advocate’s convenience, except on very exceptional grounds such as bereavement in the family, it added.
The circular, stuck outside multiple courtrooms in Delhi’s trial courts, added that in case of non-cooperation by counsel, the court shall “satisfy itself whether the non-cooperation is in active collusion with the accused to delay the trial”. If a court finds that this is in active collusion with an accused, it may, after recording reasons in writing, issue notice to the accused out on bail, asking why the bail should not be cancelled.
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Courts may also impose costs “commensurate with the loss suffered by witnesses”, including expenses incurred in attending court.
Nirbhay Thakur is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express who primarily covers district courts in Delhi and has reported on the trials of many high-profile cases since 2023.
Professional Background
Education: Nirbhay is an economics graduate from Delhi University.
Beats: His reporting spans the trial courts, and he occasionally interviews ambassadors and has a keen interest in doing data stories.
Specializations: He has a specific interest in data stories related to courts.
Core Strength: Nirbhay is known for tracking long-running legal sagas and providing meticulous updates on high-profile criminal trials.
Recent notable articles
In 2025, he has written long form articles and two investigations. Along with breaking many court stories, he has also done various exclusive stories.
1) A long form on Surender Koli, accused in the Nithari serial killings of 2006. He was acquitted after spending 2 decades in jail. was a branded man. Deemed the “cannibal" who allegedly lured children to his employer’s house in Noida, murdered them, and “ate their flesh” – his actions cited were cited as evidence of human depravity at its worst. However, the SC acquitted him finding various lapses in the investigation. The Indian Express spoke to his lawyers and traced the 2 decades journey.
2) For decades, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been at the forefront of the Government’s national rankings, placed at No. 2 over the past two years alone. It has also been the crucible of campus activism, its protests often spilling into national debates, its student leaders going on to become the faces and voices of political parties of all hues and thoughts. The Indian Express looked at all court cases spanning over two decades and did an investigation.
3) Investigation on the 700 Delhi riots cases. The Indian Express found that in 17 of 93 acquittals (which amounted to 85% of the decided cases) in Delhi riots cases, courts red-flag ‘fabricated’ evidence and pulled up the police.
Signature Style
Nirbhay’s writing is characterized by its procedural depth. He excels at summarizing 400-page chargesheets and complex court orders into digestible news for the general public.
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