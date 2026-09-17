427 new posts, day-to-day hearings: Delhi’s push to clear backlog in trial courts

With over 20,000 criminal cases listed before Delhi’s trial courts each day, the government also said existing vacancies will be filled on priority. (Representational image)

With pendency in Delhi’s trial courts rising by around one lakh cases every year, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Tuesday approved the creation of 427 ancillary posts for 53 fast track special courts (FTSCs) across the Capital, as part of efforts to expand judicial capacity and speed up trials.

The new posts include 58 readers, 116 stenographers and 116 ahlmads, among others, and are expected to cost the government Rs 37 crore.

With over 20,000 criminal cases listed before Delhi’s trial courts each day, the government also said existing vacancies will be filled on priority.

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Earlier, posts for 53 judges had been created for the FTSCs with the LG’s approval. The additional staff is expected to enable the courts to function effectively.