Thursday, June 14, 2018
Posters with Atal reference put AAP on the defensive

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: June 14, 2018 2:06:01 am
As MLAs and AAP supporters marched to Raj Niwas Wednesday, posters carried by two people led to an outrage — from all sides. The posters, which mentioned former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as well as L-G Anil Baijal, was flashed by a TV channel and later denounced by AAP leaders as well as the party’s detractors.

Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS Monday and was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and a chest congestion. Doctors on Wednesday said his health has improved significantly. As the poster was brought to AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s notice, he asked people to stop using it and said, “This is not our culture. It seems like these are BJP agents trying to discredit our march.”

Ankit Lal, AAP’s social media strategist, took to Twitter and said, “This is not something we subscribe to as a party.”

AAP spokesperson, Saurabh Bhardwaj, said, “There were around 20,000 people in the rally with almost 5,000 placards. One or two objectionable placards/ persons are always planted by opposition parties to distract people from the motive of a rally. Such placards are bad in taste and their only aim is to get published in news.”

