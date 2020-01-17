Posters in DU blame Left for violence in JNU

DU students’ union erected the posters. Express Photo DU students’ union erected the posters. Express Photo

The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) Wednesday put up large posters in the university’s North Campus, condemning anti-CAA protests and holding the Left parties responsible for the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5.

The hoardings line the central Chattra Marg connecting the major colleges, departments and offices of the university. Two of these hoardings bear images of injured ABVP members of JNU.

DUSU president from the ABVP Akshit Dahiya said that the posters had been put up by the union to salvage the “image of the university”. “The Left organisations and the NSUI organise protests together on these issues and mobilise people. But in these protests, we are seeing ‘Free Kashmir’ posters and slogans for azaadi. It sends across a wrong message. This is a decision DUSU took against these people,” he said.

There have been several protests in Delhi University against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the violent incidents in both JNU and Jamia University.

NSUI president Akshay Lakra criticised this. “It’s sad to see students’ union budget being wasted… NSUI strongly condemns any sort of hate campaign run by either political parties …in university campuses,” he said.

Dahiya claimed DUSU funds were not used for the hoardings and that the cost has been borne by members of the union.

