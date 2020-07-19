Post on govt: Showcause to teachers’ body head

A senior education official said while he unaware of the details of the notice against Yadav or the social media post he was pulled up for, he said the department issued show cause notices for not acting as per conduct rules of employees as a routine matter. (Representational) A senior education official said while he unaware of the details of the notice against Yadav or the social media post he was pulled up for, he said the department issued show cause notices for not acting as per conduct rules of employees as a routine matter. (Representational)

The Delhi government’s education department has issued a show cause notice to the general-secretary of the Government Schools Teachers Association (GSTA) claiming he posted material on social media against the actions and policies of the Delhi government’s Covid response.

GSTA general-secretary Ajay Veer Yadav received a show cause notice from the vigilance branch of the education department on July 7 which stated that he had “written/posted various derogatory articles/clips/comments on Social Media Platform like Tweeter (sic) against the actions/orders/policies of Govt of NCT of Delhi related to containment of Covid-19 in Delhi on various occasions”. However, the order did not specify instances of such social media content.

The GSTA is a registered organisation which represents Delhi government school teachers. The show cause notice refers to the rule, in CCS (Conduct) Rules, which states, “No government servant shall, in any radio broadcast, telecast through any electronic media or in any document published in his own name or anonymously, pseudonymously or in the name of any other person or in any communication to the press or in any public utterance, make any statement or fact or opinion which has the effect of an adverse criticism of any current or recent policy or action of the Centre or a State government.” Yadav, on his part, said the department has failed to substantiate its allegations against him:“Nowhere does the notice submit or show the derogatory material I have been accused of sharing…I am an elected teacher representative and I voice the interests of my fellow teachers.”

A senior education official said while he unaware of the details of the notice against Yadav or the social media post he was pulled up for, he said the department issued show cause notices for not acting as per conduct rules of employees as a routine matter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.