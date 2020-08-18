Post-Covid clinic at Rajiv Gandhi hospital to help with discomfort, counselling

The clinic will serve as a helping hand to these patients and guide them in the right direction. A team will also counsel them if needed,” said Dr BL Sherwal, medical director of the hospital. (File)

The Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital will begin a post-Covid clinic from Wednesday to provide support to patients who have recovered from the virus. The 500-bed hospital is among the six Delhi government-run hospitals which are providing treatment exclusively to Covid-19 patients.

“Many patients who have recovered and been discharged from the hospital are complaining about some discomfort they are facing. Some patients said their saturation levels have gone down and they are experiencing breathlessness. The clinic will serve as a helping hand to these patients and guide them in the right direction. A team will also counsel them if needed,” said Dr BL Sherwal, medical director of the hospital.

On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also stated that there have been instances where some patients lost their lives, after testing negative and going home fully recovered, as their oxygen levels fell. To address the issue, the government has planned to send oxygen concentrators to the homes of Covid-19 patients even after their recovery.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 787 new infections and 18 fatalities on Monday, taking the total case count to 1,53,367 and the death toll to 4,214. The recovery rate continued to be around 90%, with 740 more people recovering from the illness on Monday. As of now, there are 10,852 active cases in the city, out of which 5,552 are under home isolation. There are 14,111 beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients, out of which 3,569 are occupied.

