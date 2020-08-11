Positivity rate hanging at around 6 per cent in Delhi

In the last 24 hours, 1,070 more people have recovered in the city, taking the total number of recoveries in Delhi to 1,31,657. There are 10,346 active cases in the city, out of which 5,637 are under home isolation and 3,115 availing treatment in hospitals.

While the number of Covid-19 cases in Delhi has been fluctuating over the last few days, the positivity rate has remained the same over the last three weeks. As per the data shared by Delhi government officials, the figure has been 6% from July 13 to August 9.

However, the number of active cases and deaths recorded during the same period has fallen. Between July 13 and August 9, the number of active cases came down from 11,904 to 10,729 while deaths dropped from 199 to 107.

“The recovery rate is improving in Delhi and the number of deaths have also reduced. Most patients are recovering under home isolation and those with severe symptoms are getting treatment at hospitals. The city is still at the top in terms of testing per million population. In Delhi, 58,963 samples were tested per million as of the week ending August 9, higher than the prior week’s 53,683,” said a senior official from the Delhi government.

For the last five days, Delhi has been recording over 1,000 cases per day. On Sunday, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendar Jain attributed the rise in Covid cases to people from neighbouring states getting tested in the capital, which he said was also the reason behind bed occupancy at hospitals remaining over 3,000.

On Monday, the city reported 707 new cases of Covid-19 with 20 more deaths, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,46,134. The death toll mounted to 4,131.

In the last 24 hours, 1,070 more people have recovered in the city, taking the total number of recoveries in Delhi to 1,31,657. There are 10,346 active cases in the city, out of which 5,637 are under home isolation and 3,115 availing treatment in hospitals. Almost 77% of the beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients are lying vacant at the moment. Delhi’s recovery rate was recorded at 90% on Monday.

