Positive result of ‘double-engine’ government, says Delhi CM on launch of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta described the launch as a positive result of the ‘double-engine’ government.

Gupta, along with Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and other senior party leaders, joined the inauguration programme, which was held in Dehradun, virtually.

Describing the occasion as special, she said the expressway built at a cost of around Rs 12,000 crore is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Dehradun from around 6-7 hours to just 2-2.5 hours, bringing relief to commuters and boosting tourism and economic activity.

With a focus on reshaping Delhi’s urban landscape, she noted that projects worth nearly Rs 1.25 lakh crore are currently ongoing in the Capital under the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Further, the CM stressed that the expressway is not merely a road project but a vital link that connects Delhi’s modern infrastructure with the spiritual ethos of Uttarakhand often referred to as Devbhoomi. “It is a true confluence of development and faith,” she said.

“Better coordination between the Centre and the Delhi government is helping the city move ahead at a faster pace. Several key roads like Kalindi Kunj junction, MB Road, Rohta Road,Munak Canal projects have also been handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure improved maintenance and faster upgrades,” she said.

Gupta also said that the Haryana government has given permission to the proposed elevated road project along the Munak canal, estimated to cost around Rs 5,000 crore, which is expected to significantly reduce congestion. The project will be executed by NHAI.

Meanwhile, taking an aim at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Gupta accused him of “questioning democratic institutions and lacking accountability”.

“While Delhi and the country are moving together, I noticed that former CM Kejriwal has become a lawyer. He now goes to court to present his defense,”she said.

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She said that anyone who spoke even a few words against Kejriwal was always put in the dock by him.

“Be it the CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Election Commission, the Prime Minister, or the Lieutenant Governor—he has questioned all of them. Whenever he heard criticism against himself, he began attacking these strong pillars of democracy. Today, he is targeting the judiciary — despite never doing any work for Delhi’s development,” she alleged.

“… I want to ask what fear is troubling him that he is raising fingers at such strong pillars of democracy…people are seeing his behaviour. They have faith in the judiciary and justice will prevail.I want to tell them that they are criminals of the public…” Gupta said.

Her comments come against the backdrop of Kejriwal on Monday urging Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court to recuse herself from hearing the CBI’s appeal in the excise policy case.

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Meanwhile, responding to Gupta’s comments, Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said , “Just two days ago, on a media platform, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made an extremely objectionable remark about a lower court judge, saying that judgments are delivered through ‘setting.”

“…Therefore, the Chief Justice of India, Justice Suryakant, should take suo motu cognisance and initiate criminal contempt proceedings in this matter. The Court should set a precedent so that no Chief Minister dares to openly call a judge of a CBI special court corrupt in this manner,” Bharadwaj said.