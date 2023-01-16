Posing as UAE royal family staff, man stays at Leela for months, leaves without paying bills worth over Rs 23 Lakh

Delhi Police are on the lookout for a man who, posing as an United Arab Emirates resident and employee of the Royal family of Abu Dhabi, allegedly cheated the Leela Palace Hotel in the Capital by staying on its premises for over four months and leaving without paying bill running into lakhs of rupees. Police have booked the man, identified as Md Sharif, for impersonation and theft.

Police said that Sharif stayed at the five-star hotel from August 1 to November 20 last year and left without informing anyone. The man also stole silverware and other items from the hotel room, police said, adding he owes Rs 23-24 lakh to the hotel. A case was registered against Sharif on the complaint of the hotel management on Saturday.

As per the complainant, Sharif told the hotel authorities that he lived in UAE and worked with the Office of Sheikh Falah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a member of the royal family of Abu Dhabi. Police said he produced a fake business card, UAE resident card and other documents, which are now being checked.

The complainant said the accused stayed at room number 427 at the hotel for more than four months. “One of our in-house guests…has run off from the hotel on 20th November 2022 with valuables and also without settling his outstanding bills… and has cheated The Leela Palace New Delhi of amount worth Rs 23,46,413. The guest checked into the hotel with a fake business card and had impersonated as an important functionary of the government of United Arab Emirates,” read the FIR in the case.

Sharif told the hotel staff he worked with the Sheikh personally, adding he was in India for some official work. He would talk to the staff and tell them about his “work and life in the UAE”. To garner their trust, he purposely spoke about the royal family to look “influential”, said the police.

The total bill of the room and other amenities added up to Rs 35 Lakh. Police said Sharif paid almost Rs 11.5 lakh to stay at the hotel for a longer period but later left without paying a majority of the bill amount.

“We don’t think his ID cards are genuine and he is not related to the royal family in Abu Dhabi. We are checking if he has done this before. He paid part of the bill in August-September last year and later gave the hotel a cheque of Rs 20 lakh. The cheque was submitted in November and it was found that it bounced due to insufficient funds,” said a senior police officer.

In the meantime, the accused fled the hotel on November 20 around 1 pm. He allegedly stole silverware and a mother of pearl tray from the room.

“This seems to be completely pre-planned since we were under the impression that by 22nd November 2022, the hotel will get the dues cleared through the cheque he had submitted. This clearly signifies that Mr. Sharif had malafide intentions and a clear intent to deceive hotel authorities…” said the complainant.

The police are now conducting searches in and around Delhi to nab Sharif. Police said they are yet to ascertain Sharif’s personal details and occupation.

“At this stage, it’s unclear where the man stayed before coming to the hotel. We are checking CCTVs and have also mounted technical surveillance on him. He will be nabbed soon,” said the officer.