Posing as Delhi HC judge, man attempts to extort police, held

A man was arrested on Friday in the Outer North District for allegedly attempting to extort the police in the guise of a Delhi High Court judge. The accused, Narender Kumar Aggarwal, allegedly have attempted to extort other police personnel in a similar manner earlier as well.

According to DCP (Outer North) Devesh Kumar Mahla, ACP Anurag Dwivedi, posted in Samaypur Badli, received a message on his official contact number from the accused, posing as a sitting judge of the High Court and requesting an urgent call. The accused said that he would visit the Samaypur Badli police station in connection with a writ petition relating to the station.

The ACP then conveyed the information to the SHO.

The DCP said, “When SHO Sanjay Kumar was in his office, a person aged 60 -65 years came in and said that regard to a writ petition about organised crime in Samaypur Badli, and said that on Thursday, he raised the matter with a head constable in the beat, but did not receive a response. He asked the SHO to pay Rs 5,00,000 to get the writ petitions set aside, as he might get in trouble and lose his job otherwise.”

The SHO was suspicious as there had been no official communication regarding the visit, after which he verified the identity of the visitor. When the phone of the accused was checked, many messages were found where he claimed to be a High Court judge. The head constable mentioned by the accused also came to the office, confirming that money was demanded from him with the threat that he could be sacked if the demands were not met.

DCP Mahla said that the accused had a prior history of a case in 1980 under the Essential Commodities Act, and had an oil business with his father. He had also sustained major losses during stock market trades in 2005. When his second wife had filed a case relating to cruelty and dowry against him in 2011, he allegedly noted the way in which police officers followed the directions of judges.

He allegedly had been calling several police officials over the years to ask for favours and extort money in the guise of a judge.