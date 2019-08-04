Posing as RWA member, man duped Hauz Khas residents

A 43-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a member of the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) of Hauz Khas Enclave and taking money from residents on the pretext of getting them membership to Panchsheel Club.

Police said the accused has been identified as Vinit Nehra. He was arrested from Defence Colony in 2012 and Safdarjung Enclave last year on similar charges of allegedly impersonating an RWA member and duping new residents.

According to police, Nehra lives with his 75-year-old mother in Ghaziabad. Fluent in English, he completed Class XII and started working with a private company. But he left the job and allegedly started duping people. “During questioning, he told police that he needed money to pay for his mother’s medicine and for their house,” said a senior police officer.

Nehra’s arrest on Friday came after police received a complaint from Rajeev Kumar, who runs a pharmaceutical company and recently moved to Hauz Khas Enclave.

“After shifting to my new house, I called the RWA to enquire about the membership fees… I then left for Chandigarh on work and did not submit the amount. On July 21, Nehra came home and said the RWA chairman had sent him to collect the money. He spoke fluent English… without cross-checking his credentials, I gave him the annual fee of Rs 10,000. Two days later, he approached me again and offered to help me get membership at Panchsheel Club,” Kumar told The Sunday Express.

Police said Kumar gave Rs 80,000 in total to Nehra. Using the same modus-operandi, police said the accused cheated another resident of Rs 10,000 as well.

“His bluff was exposed when I received a call from our RWA chairman, asking me for the fee. I told him I had paid the amount to Nehra and shared his photo on our WhatsApp group. They said they had no idea who he was… that’s when I realised I had been cheated,” alleged Kumar.

Both men approached police and informed them about the incident. “Police lodged an FIR and showed them Nehra’s file — he had been arrested last year for allegedly cheating another resident using the same modus-operandi — and they identified him. Police told Kumar to call Nehra, asking him to collect money from other residents who want a membership at Panchsheel Club,” a senior police officer said.

DCP (South West) Devender Arya said, “A trap was laid by SHO Shivraj Bisht and his team who arrested the accused when he came to collect the money.”

Police have approached the RWA to ascertain if there are more complainants.