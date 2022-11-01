Posing as IPS officer, 38-year-old cheats women on dating, matrimonial apps; held

A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as an IPS officer and cheating women on dating and matrimonial apps for years.

Police said the accused, Mayank Kapoor, is involved in cheating cases in Delhi and Mumbai. He created fake profiles and posed as a CBI or NIA officer to “attract” women and later took money from them by lying to them, said police, adding that he also threatened women and extorted money from them.

The accused was caught at a park in Rohini on Sunday after multiple raids were conducted by the Rohini district team led by SHO Ajay Dalal.

The matter came to light when a woman approached police on October 28 and lodged a complaint against Kapoor. “She told us they met on a matrimonial app; the accused told her he works as an administrative professional for the Government of India. Kapoor told the woman he earned Rs 50-70 lakh per annum. The woman later met him. To impress the woman, Kapoor told her he was working with the CBI as a Joint Director and even showed her an ID card. After some time, he told the woman that his account had been seized by a senior due to a vigilance enquiry and asked for some money,” said police.

The woman was conned of Rs 1.5 lakh by Kapoor. Later, she found that there was no enquiry and Kapoor wasn’t an IPS officer. The woman blocked his number but then he allegedly uploaded their private photos online and threatened her, said police.

DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said, “We found that Kapoor lives in Sector 19, Rohini, based on technical analysis done by a team. Sources were deployed and photos provided by the complainant were taken. A door-to-door survey was conducted. We found Kapoor’s residence and sent a team, but he fled from his house. Teams were again alerted to look for him. Late on Sunday, he was traced and arrested from near a park in Rohini.”

During questioning, Kapoor confessed that in 2018, he started making profiles on dating apps and introduced himself as an IPS officer of the 2010 batch. He continued the same modus operandi and targeted other women.

“He would take money from the women by making excuses. A case was lodged against him in Mulund, Mumbai. He was even jailed but after his release, he continued targeting women. In June, he met the complainant and cheated her. He took an ID card from Google and edited the photo. We found that he is in touch with several women. The investigation of the case is in progress and more victims are being identified,” added the DCP.