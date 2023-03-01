scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Posing as electricians, men steal Rs 5 lakh from 45-year-old woman’s house

DCP(Rohini) Guriqbal Sidhu said they received a PCR at Aman Vihar police station regarding a robbery inside a house.

A case under robbery was lodged and police suspect that more than two persons were involved in the incident.

Posing as electricians, a group of unknown assailants robbed around Rs 5 lakh, including jewellery, from the house of a 45-year-old woman in Rohini’s Aman Vihar on Monday after threatening her and her daughter, officers said.

DCP(Rohini) Guriqbal Sidhu said they received a PCR at Aman Vihar police station regarding a robbery inside a house. After a police team reached the spot, they found the complainant, who stated that around 6.10 pm, some unknown persons posing as electricians came to her house as electric work was ongoing inside her house over the last two days. “Two people came up to the third floor and asked for water, after which her 11-year-old daughter went to the first floor but didn’t return,” the officer said.

The accused threatened the complainant and ransacked the house. “They (accused) took away money to the tune of around Rs 5 lakh and four rings from the complainant,” an officer said.

A case under robbery was lodged and police suspect that more than two persons were involved in the incident. “CCTV cameras around the locality are being analysed to get further leads,” the officer added.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 08:50 IST
