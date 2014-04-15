Posing as cops, recovery agents warn defaulters of arrest

Police carried out an investigation within their department to find out if some rogue officer was behind the spate of calls, but ruled it out.

They are calling up people, posing as police officers, lawyers and even CBI officers. After introducing themselves, they are telling them that arrest warrants were out in their names for various offences — and that the only way to avoid arrest is to pay them a hefty sum of money.

The Delhi Police is being flooded with such complaints from people that callers, posing as police and CBI officers, were harassing them to extort money. But after a probe into the complaints, police said no police or CBI officer was behind the calls, which were, according to them, being made by loan recovery agents of companies.

Sources said police carried out an investigation within their department to find out if some rogue officer was behind the spate of calls, but ruled out that a police officer, or even a CBI officer, was behind the calls. Police then launched a thorough probe into the calls and found that they were being made by loan recovery agents.

“We found that the numbers from which the calls are being made are temporary pre-paid numbers, making it difficult to track the callers. The inquiry within the department drew a blank. Sure that no police officer was involved, we spoke to the complainants for leads. We found that the complainants were people who are either repaying loans or haven’t paid EMIs on time. Working on that lead, we finally traced the calls to recovery agents,” a police officer said.

“Even though it is the company’s money they are recovering, they cannot use illegal methods,” the officer said. There are legal ways to recover money from borrowers, he said.

“We are registering cases of impersonation and extortion as it is a crime, but it is difficult to arrest the agents as there is no one phone number from which they are calling from. We are finding it difficult to deal with the problem as they are using our name to harass people and bringing a bad name to the force,” the officer said.

Police said they plan to get in touch with companies to identify the recovery agents behind the calls.

