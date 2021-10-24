Delhi: Portion of NH9 to remain closed for pipeline repairs

A portion of the National Highway-9 will remain closed for three weeks for repairing a water pipeline. The Traffic diversions will remain till November 10th, officials said.

According to officials, an alert was issued by the Ghaziabad Police stating that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is repairing pipelines which is part of their Gangajal project.

The main work is being done at the route between Tigri and Rahul Vihar underpass which connects Noida and Delhi. Traffic coming from Noida or Greater Noida will not be moving towards Ghaziabad from the Tigri roundabout and will be diverted to a different route.

No heavy vehicle will be allowed to move towards Rahul Vihar, Vijayanagar through Tigri, and will have to take the Chaar Murti route.

Commuters travelling towards Delhi, Ghaziabad, or Noida can reach Tigri and take a turn towards Vijaynagar underpass towards NH 9 for their destination, police said. Vehicles coming from Siddharth Vihar, Mohan Nagar can use the Vijaynagar bypass route for the highway.

The traffic police further said that no movement will be allowed on the service road near Tigri. Changes can also be made in the current traffic plan, police said.