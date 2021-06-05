Delhi: Portion of Jama Masjid minaret damaged in Friday’s storm

Updated: June 5, 2021 10:32:28 pm
Stormy weather on Friday evening left a trail of destruction inside Jama Masjid, as 4-5 stones fell from the Southern minaret. Nobody was injured but a few of the slabs pierced the stones on the ground.
The red sandstone slabs were approximately 1-2 metres long and had a thickness of 2.5-3 inches. The Imam, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, said, “There were 4-5 such stones that fell from the tower. Over a year ago, when there were tremors, the small minaret near Gate number 3 had fallen.”
The minaret that fell, was 2 x 4 feet and has still not been repaired, he said.
The Imam added that he is writing a letter to the Prime Minister asking him to ensure that the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) comes up with a permanent solution to avoid such incidents. He said, “The mosque is soon going to become 400 years old. Besides fixing the damages, we need a permanent solution. I am writing to the PM regarding restoration of both the minarets.”
He added, “when a few stones fall, support becomes weak. This could lead other stones around it to fall too.”
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-