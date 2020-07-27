Portal to connect employers, job seekers

Portal will be up in days, says Gopal Rai Portal will be up in days, says Gopal Rai

The Delhi government is set to revive a portal to connect employers with job seekers as part of a series of measures to help the city’s economy recover from the impact of Covid-19 and the restrictions enforced to curb its spread.

Senior officials said that a 12-member committee headed by Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDC) vice-chairman Jasmine Shah is finalising the measures that are likely to be announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Labour minister Gopal Rai told PTI, “In the next few days, the government will launch a job portal.”

“The focus will be on getting all kinds of business activities to resume including opening of establishments in malls and hotels, among others,” said the official.

While Delhi was among the first major cities in the country to unlock, the continued suspension of Metro services has been bothering the state government.

“The decision on resumption of Metro services lies with the Centre… So long as it remains unavailable, the city just cannot unlock completely,” said the official in the Chief Minister’s Office.

In 2017, the government had launched a portal, which it said would act as a common platform for both employers and job seekers. The portal now lies defunct.

