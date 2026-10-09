Portal to be launched, sub-committee formed to monitor, regulate PGs in Delhi

To examine any relaxation in setting up authorised paying guest (PG) facilities in group housing societies and student hubs, the Delhi government has set up a sub-committee. The decision was taken during a meeting of a high-powered committee chaired by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Thursday that was formed after a five-storey building collapsed at Satya Niketan, killing seven people, including five Delhi University students, on September 6.

Key decisions made during the meeting also included creation of a centralised web portal to capture “student location and accommodation data”.

“The portal will remain simple during its initial rollout to collect essential details such as room counts and basic amenities without causing panic among operators,” officials said on Thursday.