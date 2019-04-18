Porcupine injured in JNU accident

An Indian Crested Porcupine was injured after being hit by a vehicle inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus Tuesday.

The incident took place around 10 pm, during a power cut, following which the Wildlife SOS team received a call from a student requesting them to rush to the spot. “The animal was found in a semi-conscious state and sustained injuries on its hind legs. It is under observation and will be released back into the wild after it has been deemed fit,” said a statement by Wildlife SOS.

Wasim Akram, deputy director of special projects at Wildlife SOS, said, “We are thankful to the students for taking quick action, as it helped save the animal’s life.”