Toggle Menu
Porcupine injured in JNU accidenthttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/porcupine-injured-in-jnu-accident-5681231/

Porcupine injured in JNU accident

The incident took place around 10 pm, during a power cut, following which the Wildlife SOS team received a call from a student requesting them to rush to the spot.

An Indian Crested Porcupine was injured after being hit by a vehicle inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus Tuesday.

The incident took place around 10 pm, during a power cut, following which the Wildlife SOS team received a call from a student requesting them to rush to the spot. “The animal was found in a semi-conscious state and sustained injuries on its hind legs. It is under observation and will be released back into the wild after it has been deemed fit,” said a statement by Wildlife SOS.

Wasim Akram, deputy director of special projects at Wildlife SOS, said, “We are thankful to the students for taking quick action, as it helped save the animal’s life.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Golden jackal rescued from residential area in Navi Mumbai
2 Delhi govt has not sought land to relocate Mayapuri scrap dealers: DDA
3 Elections 2019: How to find your polling booths in Bangalore