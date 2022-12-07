‘Poor family’s girl killed by racing car, what justice is this’: Kin of woman mowed by luxury car in Noida

A 24-year-old receptionist was killed after a Jaguar XK car rammed into her scooter in Noida’s Sector 96 on Sunday, officers said Tuesday, adding that a Faridabad-based employee of a multinational company was arrested.

On Sunday morning after finishing household chores, Deepika Tripathi headed to work in Sector 143 at 9.30 am. Half an hour later, while parking her scooter, she was allegedly hit and thrown several feet away by a Jaguar car. According to her colleague Ravinder Chauhan, “She had been working at the company for about two-three months. She came in on Sunday as Tuesdays were holidays here.”

The police said that though the woman was rushed to Yatharth Hospital in Sector 110, she succumbed to injuries.

At the family’s home at the end of an unpaved road at Saraswati Enclave, Deepika’s parents were still in a fit of shock. Welling up, her father Raj Narain Tripathi said, “What justice is this that a poor family’s daughter could be killed by someone racing his car? She was supposed to get married in February.” Tripathi, who suffers from high blood pressure, among other ailments, said his health deteriorated after he came to know of the accident. Tripathi added, “Deepika was responsible for everything in this household. We don’t even have a small patch of land to call our own, but she completed her master’s in Economics and was supporting the entire family with her job. Her brother Rajeev also works as a guard when he gets the chance, but people don’t pay him enough.”

A neighbour said, “She was a wonderful person. When her last rites were performed yesterday, the entire colony came to attend the ceremony.”

The accused, Samuel Andrew Pyster, was arrested on the spot. According to police, the role of a Range Rover which was also being driven allegedly at a high speed at the same time is also the subject of investigation. They also said that the accused had reportedly come to Noida to visit a coffee shop. Initially, an FIR was registered at Sector 39 police station by the victim’s brother under IPC sections 279 (rash driving in public) 304A (death due to negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage over Rs 50.)

After an inspection of the spot by senior police officials and the accounts of eyewitnesses, IPC section 302 (murder) was added.